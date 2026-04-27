BYD confirms F1 talks as 12th team idea gains traction

Chinese automotive giant BYD has confirmed it is in active discussions about a potential entry into Formula 1.

Amid growing speculation the brand could emerge as a future 12th team, executive vice president Stella Li revealed direct talks with the sport’s leadership.

"We met Stefano Domenicali in Shanghai. We’re always close and in contact," she told Sport Mediaset.

"I like Formula 1 because it’s about passion, culture, and people dream of being in Formula 1.

"Yes, it’s something we’re discussing."

Li also underlined the technical appeal of the championship.

"It’s a real opportunity to test our technology."

BYD, the world’s leading electric vehicle manufacturer, has been increasingly linked with Formula 1 in recent weeks, with multiple entry routes under consideration.

Options are believed to include launching a new entry, acquiring or aligning with an existing team such as Racing Bulls, or entering as a power unit supplier.