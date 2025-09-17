Hadjar admits nerves over Verstappen Red Bull pairing

Isack Hadjar says the prospect of partnering Max Verstappen at Red Bull in 2026 is both daunting and thrilling.

The 20-year-old Frenchman, amid a breakthrough rookie season with Racing Bulls, is now seen as the clear favourite to replace Yuki Tsunoda alongside the reigning world champion.

"Can I see myself working with Max? Of course!" Hadjar told Canal Plus ahead of the Baku GP weekend. "What a lineup that would be.

"It scares me, but it also excites me like crazy."

Hadjar even hinted the 2026 driver pairing is already settled. "Of course, it’s coming early in my career, but I might have that opportunity," he said.

"I get the same car as the best driver in the world, and he’s right next to me. I have the opportunity to compare myself with him, and I have the same chances as him."

Ralf Schumacher, speaking to T-Online, admitted he also sees Hadjar as Verstappen’s likely teammate - though warned it could be likened to the next lamb to the slaughter.

"Yes, that’s what I said at the beginning too," he laughed.

However, the former F1 winner believes Hadjar may stand a better chance than Verstappen’s previous teammates, especially with the new regulations arriving in 2026.

"I believe that a talented, young driver like Hadjar has to learn how to assert himself at a team like Red Bull," Ralf said. "In a car like the current one, which Verstappen developed together with the team, that’s obviously difficult.

"That’s why I say, if Hadjar had to get into the same car as Tsunoda today, Red Bull would have destroyed him too. But next year, everything will be reset to zero.

"That means Max starts from scratch, his new teammate starts from scratch, everyone can contribute and get the setup they need," said the German. "Plus, Hadjar has the necessary speed.

"If he also suits the new concept, he’s certainly the easiest, most obvious solution as Max Verstappen’s teammate."

Nonetheless, Ralf admits he would "hate" to face such a challenge himself.