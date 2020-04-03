Giovinazzi joins Leclerc for virtual GP

Antonio Giovinazzi is jumping into the world of virtual racing as he joins the rest of the world in adjusting to the coronavirus pandemic.

As his country grapples with hundreds of deaths per day, the Italian is holed up alone at home.

"I am taking the opportunity to do physical activity, I am in contact with my trainer and I train, especially to keep the neck muscles," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Many of my colleagues have a home gym, I don’t but I am organising myself. But I can’t wait to get back into my car," the Alfa Romeo driver added.

Giovinazzi, 26, admits that staying at home for so long with restrictions in place is difficult.

"I miss my friends, I miss my girlfriend, I miss my family and I’m trying to go to Puglia for Easter," he said.

"I have discovered that I am a good cook and I must admit that it is becoming a real passion."

Also important, he said, is to keep up the driving and racing practice - on a simulator.

"It’s an important way to train, and helps to maintain the concentration of driving. And I take this opportunity to announce that I will do the virtual GP on Sunday with Leclerc and others," Giovinazzi said.