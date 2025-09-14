F2 grid full of ’drivers like me’ - Inoue

Former Formula 1 backmarker Taki Inoue has taken aim at the current level of talent in Formula 2.

Responding on social media to footage of the chaotic Monza F2 race last weekend, the Japanese ex-driver - who often jokes about his own modest career - compared today’s grid to himself.

"Formula 2 has been overcrowded with drivers like Taki Inoue in recent years," the 62-year-old wrote.

"I’m convinced that it’s because of the increased budgets - teams are now giving preference to drivers with financial backing rather than real talent."

His jab lands amid a fiercely competitive F2 season - and a championship battle led by Richard Verschoor, Leonardo Fornaroli, and Jak Crawford, each vying on merit for the title

