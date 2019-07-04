Domenicali says no F1 for Lamborghini

Stefano Domenicali has once again rejected speculation Lamborghini could enter Formula 1.

VW Group carmakers are often linked with F1 forays, but former Ferrari team boss Domenicali, who now runs VW-owned Lamborghini, says the Italian sports car company is not interested.

"It’s not a project that we have ahead of us," he told Corriere dello Sport. "For us it requires too much investment."

Domenicali said the difference with Ferrari is that his former Maranello based employer "was born as a racing team, while Lamborghini was born as a road car".

He said Lamborghini is instead studying "a reinforcement of the platforms we already have" for motor racing, adding that any series the marque races in must provide a "return on investment".

Domenicali became Lamborghini CEO in 2016.