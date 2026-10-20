Barcelona set for IndyCar race as F1 goes alternate

Barcelona is reportedly set to fill some of the gap left by its new alternating Formula 1 deal with a multi-year agreement to host IndyCar from 2027.

El Periodico reports exclusively that the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will stage its first IndyCar race in July next year, with an official announcement expected imminently.

The deal is particularly notable because Barcelona will no longer host Formula 1 every season, instead alternating with Spa. The Catalan circuit is due to stage F1 in 2028, 2030 and 2032.

It would mark a significant international move for the American series, which has not raced outside North America since Sao Paulo in 2013.

A major factor is Alex Palou, who is from Catalonia and has become the dominant figure in IndyCar.

The circuit is less than 30 kilometres from his home town of Sant Antoni de Vilamajor, giving the event an obvious local draw.

El Periodico says the project had initially been discussed for 2028, but negotiations accelerated enough for the first race to be brought forward to July 2027.

The report also said logistics had been one of the most delicate parts of the negotiations.

"The transport of the single-seaters, spare parts and team material represents a high cost and requires significant economic and logistical commitments on the part of the promoter and sponsors," El Periodico reported.

The newspaper added that Barcelona’s experience staging major international events and its permanent facilities had helped the circuit against possible street race alternatives.