Antonelli takes control of Austin title chance

Kimi Antonelli has put himself in position to become Formula 1 world champion on Sunday after taking pole in Austin for his first title match point.

The Mercedes driver will start ahead of Max Verstappen, while Lewis Hamilton qualified fifth and George Russell only sixth.

That keeps the championship scenario alive, although Antonelli still needs to win the race, with Russell finishing no higher than ninth and Hamilton no higher than fifth.

Verstappen said the title for Antonelli is inevitable.

"If it doesn’t happen here, it will happen next weekend," said the four-time world champion.

"If it doesn’t happen next weekend, it will happen the weekend after."

Antonelli insists he is not letting the moment change his approach.

"I feel like I can enjoy it a bit more because obviously I’m in a very good position," said the 20-year-old.

"But still, the mindset is always the same."

His focus, he said, is simply on winning the race.

Toto Wolff, meanwhile, admitted Antonelli’s pole lap was beyond what Mercedes expected from the car.

Russell’s P6, he suggested, was closer to the W17’s real level.

"George actually showed what the car is capable of - a few tenths behind our opponents," said the team boss.

"The Ferraris and Max are so fast, we shouldn’t have any illusions."