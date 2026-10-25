Verstappen hits back at COTA boss over bumps

Max Verstappen has hit back at Circuit of The Americas boss Bobby Epstein after the US GP promoter played down concerns about Austin’s extreme bumps.

Epstein told ESPN that the track was generally in "really good shape" apart from one dip near Turn 1, and suggested Verstappen might be pleasantly surprised once he drove it.

He was not.

"Well, I invite him to drive my car," Verstappen told Viaplay.

"Then I’d see him get out within five laps, because he doesn’t want to do it anymore."

The Red Bull driver said the problem extends well beyond Turn 1, including Turn 19 and the fast section through Turns 4 and 5.

"These bumps are not normal," said the Red Bull driver.

He also revealed the physical impact is significant.

"I’ve had a few scans done and you can see it in certain discs at the bottom of the back there’s nothing left there," Verstappen revealed.

"Before Turn 1 and Turn 19 I lift myself out of the seat before I get there, otherwise it’s simply impossible."

"I’m getting the pills in to manage."

Other drivers have backed up his concerns, with Lando Norris also saying he has been taking headache tablets before every session.

"Turn 19 is pretty horrible," said the reigning world champion.

"I feel like we’re in F1, we should be able to do something."

Carlos Sainz, a GPDA director, said the biggest bumps "shouldn’t have passed the FIA’s standards", while Pierre Gasly called Austin the roughest F1 circuit he can remember.

Lewis Hamilton was the main dissenting voice, joking: "People are complaining, I’m 42 and my back is fine."

"It is bumpy, but I think it’s ok."

According to reports from Austin, however, the FIA has taken the complaints seriously after the drivers’ meeting and is discussing what can be changed for future events.

Verstappen said patching the surface is no longer enough.

"You need to go look deeper," he said.

"I think that the FIA and Formula 1 should ultimately be stricter in this. You have to dig the circuit open and put a decent foundation under it."