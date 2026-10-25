Wolff admits Mercedes succession plan taking shape

Toto Wolff has admitted he is already planning how Mercedes will eventually operate without him at the helm.

Speaking on the Cheeky Pint podcast, the Mercedes team boss and major shareholder said the goal is to build a structure that can survive his eventual step back.

"For me, it’s important to do what’s best for the family and to do what’s best for the team," said the 54-year-old Austrian.

"That means looking at the structure going forward where this team can live without me."

Wolff said his current responsibilities would probably be divided among several people rather than handed to a single successor.

"I believe that my job is going to be divided between two or three people that I’m vetting at the moment," he revealed.

"I believe they are already doing a great job with all of their strengths in these various areas."

Mercedes has already strengthened that succession structure, with Bradley Lord now serving as deputy team principal.

Wolff also acknowledged that his own future could eventually look more like a Niki Lauda-style executive or non-executive chairman role.

"That executive or non-executive chairmanship is something that may happen," he said.

But he said such a move would require very clear boundaries.

"You can’t be on the sidelines and interfere into the daily business," added Wolff. "I believe that if you are a chairman, non-executive or executive, you need to exactly know your role."

For now, though, he is not ready to step aside.

"I’m still enjoying it too much running it, actually," Wolff said.