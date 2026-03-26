Alonso late at Suzuka as fatherhood news emerges

Fernando Alonso was absent from media duties ahead of the Japanese GP at Suzuka on Thursday - with strong reports in Spain indicating he has just become a father for the first time.

Aston Martin said only that the 44-year-old would arrive "slightly later this weekend for personal family reasons", insisting "all is well" and confirming he will be at the track in time for Friday running.

But broadcaster DAZN reported Alonso and his DAZN-linked partner Melissa Jimenez have welcomed their first child together, with multiple Spanish sources backing the claim, even though Alonso has not yet confirmed the news publicly.

The timing means Alonso will miss only Thursday commitments. He was already scheduled to sit out FP1 regardless, with reserve driver Jak Crawford due to take his car as part of Formula 1’s requirement for young driver sessions.

If confirmed, Alonso joins Nico Hulkenberg, Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen as fathers currently on the grid.

The development comes amid ongoing uncertainty about Alonso’s future, with some expecting 2026 could mark the end of his Formula 1 career.

Aston Martin simulator driver Dani Juncadella admits the situation could hinge on performance.

"I thought so before the season started, but we’ll see what happens," he told Diario Sport when asked if this could be Alonso’s final year.

"If Aston Martin’s improvements are exponential, knowing Fernando, maybe he’ll finish the year and say, ’Now that we’ve made the car competitive, I’m not going to leave.’

"But if the car isn’t competitive throughout the season and they don’t make significant progress, I imagine it will be his last year."

Juncadella, who is also part of Verstappen’s GT3 team, even floated a potential endurance racing link-up involving the two champions.

"Man! It would be impossible to say no," he said. "Fernando’s already won Le Mans, but I’m sure if Max calls him, he’ll say yes."