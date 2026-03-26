Mercedes tweaks front wing after Ferrari query

Mercedes has reportedly made subtle changes to its much-discussed front wing design at Suzuka, following Ferrari’s queries about its behaviour in China.

Ferrari had approached the FIA for clarification over what it believed could be a "two-phase" transition in the wing’s operation - raising questions about whether it fully complied with the intent of the 400-millisecond regulation window.

However, the issue has not escalated into a formal investigation.

Instead, Mercedes has apparently adjusted the design for this weekend, with reports indicating the modifications were made to address reliability concerns rather than legality.

The revised wing is understood to now ensure that the flaps fully retract within the required timeframe, removing any ambiguity about its operation.