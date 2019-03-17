2019 is ’last chance’ for Kvyat - Marko
"He has so far met expectations, as has Alex Albon"
Search
Dr Helmut Marko says he is very happy with Red Bull’s full F1 driver lineup for 2019.
Daniel Ricciardo has left for Renault, but still Marko is smiling after what he describes as the "best winter for us in the hybrid era".
Max Verstappen is now the clear number 1.
"At the age of 21, Max in his fifth year is already leader in one of the most competitive teams," Marko, who heads the Red Bull driver programme, told Speed Week.
And he said the other three Red Bull drivers are also living up to his expectations.
"Pierre Gasly will collect points in the first half of the season and challenge Max in the second," said Marko.
As for Toro Rosso, Marko said bringing Daniil Kvyat back onto the F1 grid was the right decision.
"He has gained experience and knows that this is his last chance," he said.
"He has so far met expectations, as has Alex Albon, who has surprised us all," Marko added. "He only needed a short time to get up to speed and shows a courageous driving style."
So having finally split with Renault, Marko says Red Bull Racing wants to "win by our own power" in 2019, including "at least five victories".
As for F1 more generally, Marko said Red Bull is happy with Liberty Media’s media management and marketing.
"Where we are not satisfied is in the technical regulations. Nothing is moving, because Liberty acts too slowly," he said.
Toro Rosso
add_circle McLaren confirms start date for James Key
add_circle Toro Rosso to use year-old Red Bull parts in 2019
add_circle Scuderia Toro Rosso reveals the STR14 Honda
add_circle Manager says 2019 Kvyat’s last chance in F1
More on Toro Rosso
Red Bull
add_circle Red Bull wants Verstappen to win title - Ricciardo
add_circle 2019 is ’last chance’ for Kvyat - Marko
add_circle Red Bull has ’competitive engine’ - Mateschitz
add_circle Lauda needs more time before F1 return - Marko
add_circle Ricciardo denies ’running’ from Verstappen
More on Red Bull