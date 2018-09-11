Logo
F1 - Official: Räikkönen to race for Sauber from 2019

For the next two seasons


11 September 2018 - 10h26, by Olivier Ferret 

The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team confirmed that Kimi Räikkönen will join the team from 2019. The 2007 Formula One World Champion has signed for the next two seasons.

In his career, Kimi Räikkönen has secured 20 Grands Prix wins and 100 podiums, making him one of the most highly regarded drivers in the history of the sport. The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team looks forward to the arrival of the Finnish driver, with whom the team shares the common goal of achieving ambitious results.

Räikkönen said on Instagram: "Guess who’s back?! Next two years with @sauberf1team ahead! Feels extremely good to go back where it all began!"

Frédéric Vasseur, CEO of Sauber Motorsport and Team Principal of the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team:

“Signing Kimi Räikkönen as our driver represents an important pillar of our project, and brings us closer to our target of making significant progress as a team in the near future. Kimi’s undoubted talent and immense experience in Formula One will not only contribute to the development of our car, but will also accelerate the growth and development of our team as a whole. Together, we will start the 2019 season with a strong foundation, driven by the determination to fight for results that count.”


