Esteban Ocon says he has no regrets even though his F1 career looks set to stall.

Many in the paddock are joining the Frenchman in his disappointment that, despite his talent, he looks set to lose his place at Force India to the son of new team owner Lawrence Stroll.

"I am disappointed that other factors are taking precedence over results," Ocon told France’s Auto Hebdo.

"I’m disappointed that two months ago we had two strong options and we have nothing today."

Those two options were Renault and McLaren, and some believe that he lost the McLaren option because he was holding out for a works Renault seat.

Asked if he regrets that, the 22-year-old answered: "If I did it again, I wouldn’t change any of the decisions made.

"I’ve gone through it 100 times in my head and I always come to the conclusion that based on the information we had, we made the right decision.

"It was impossible to see how things would turn against me as they did," Ocon said.