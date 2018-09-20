Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Ocon has no regrets as F1 career stalls

"I wouldn’t change any of the decisions made"


20 September 2018 - 10h36, by GMM 

Esteban Ocon says he has no regrets even though his F1 career looks set to stall.

Many in the paddock are joining the Frenchman in his disappointment that, despite his talent, he looks set to lose his place at Force India to the son of new team owner Lawrence Stroll.

"I am disappointed that other factors are taking precedence over results," Ocon told France’s Auto Hebdo.

"I’m disappointed that two months ago we had two strong options and we have nothing today."

Those two options were Renault and McLaren, and some believe that he lost the McLaren option because he was holding out for a works Renault seat.

Asked if he regrets that, the 22-year-old answered: "If I did it again, I wouldn’t change any of the decisions made.

"I’ve gone through it 100 times in my head and I always come to the conclusion that based on the information we had, we made the right decision.

"It was impossible to see how things would turn against me as they did," Ocon said.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Race (337 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Pre-race (194 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Saturday (519 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Friday (611 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Thursday (318 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Race (430 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Pre-race (324 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Saturday (562 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Friday (598 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Thursday (356 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC


(function() { var loadSirdata = function() { var service = "GS.d"; var config = { pa : "21287", u : document.location.href, r : document.referrer, si : "5", rand : (new Date()).getTime() }; var configParams = []; for(var v in config){ configParams .push(v+'='+encodeURIComponent(config[v])); } var sddanJS=document.createElement('script'); sddanJS.async = true; sddanJS.type = "text/javascript"; sddanJS.src='//js.sddan.com/'+service+'?'+ configParams.join('&'); document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(sddanJS); }; window.__cmp('getVendorConsents', [53], function(result) { if(result && result.vendorConsents && result.vendorConsents[53] !== undefined && result.vendorConsents[53] === true) { loadSirdata(); } }); })()