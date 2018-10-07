Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - McLaren has ’same car from 2017’ - Alonso

"We have not had improvements since Spain"


7 October 2018 - 18h07, by GMM 

McLaren has not developed its car since the opening few races of the season.

That is the news from both of the struggling British team’s drivers.

"We have not had improvements since Spain," said Fernando Alonso.

"We can see in photos and on the track that the rest of the teams in the middle zone bring things race to race and we do not," he added.

"So the problem is not whether it’s the same car from Sochi or not. Actually, we have the same car from last year — from 12 months ago," said Alonso.

So the Spaniard said he is actually prioritising his world endurance championship duties at present, because: "In one world championship I’m trying to help the team to be sixth, in the other I am fighting to be world champion.

"There’s no doubt where my goal is."

It’s a similar story for his teammate Stoffel Vandoorne, who has lost his seat for 2019.

"We did not really develop the car from Barcelona. Until then, we were still a little competitive. It’s no surprise that we have not made progress," he said.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Race (554 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Pre-race (297 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Saturday (935 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Friday (779 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Thursday (495 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Race (455 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Pre-race (178 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Saturday (664 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Friday (699 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Thursday (342 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC


(function() { var loadSirdata = function() { var service = "GS.d"; var config = { pa : "21287", u : document.location.href, r : document.referrer, si : "5", rand : (new Date()).getTime() }; var configParams = []; for(var v in config){ configParams .push(v+'='+encodeURIComponent(config[v])); } var sddanJS=document.createElement('script'); sddanJS.async = true; sddanJS.type = "text/javascript"; sddanJS.src='//js.sddan.com/'+service+'?'+ configParams.join('&'); document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(sddanJS); }; window.__cmp('getVendorConsents', [53], function(result) { if(result && result.vendorConsents && result.vendorConsents[53] !== undefined && result.vendorConsents[53] === true) { loadSirdata(); } }); })()