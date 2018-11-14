Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Jos Verstappen defends son after Ocon clash

"Maybe what Max did was not good but..."

 F1


Miniboutik



Jos Verstappen has defended his son in the wake of the Brazilian grand prix.

Many have criticised the way Red Bull driver Max Verstappen physically accosted Esteban Ocon after being taken out of the lead by the lapped Frenchman.

"Maybe what Max did was not good," Jos, who took out Juan Pablo Montoya from the lead of the Brazilian grand prix in 2001, told De Telegraaf newspaper.

"But I fully understand what he did.

"He was robbed of victory and then Ocon so stupidly stood there and grinned," Jos said.

"We should not make it bigger than it is," he continued. "Football players do that to each other every weekend and Max is professional enough not to beat up anyone.

"I think he was really holding back but it was good that people were standing around him," Verstappen snr added.


14 November 2018 - 10h25, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: F1 has ’other options’ to British GP - Carey
Next news: Formula E ’slower than Formula Ford’ - Hamilton
F1
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Thursday (285 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Race (638 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Pre-race (198 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Saturday (622 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Friday (632 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Thursday (527 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC