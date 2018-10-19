Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Hamilton among F1’s greatest drivers - Sainz

"One of the greatest talents F1 has ever had"


19 October 2018 - 15h22, by GMM 

Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest F1 drivers ever.

That is the view not only of Fernando Alonso, but also fellow Spaniard Carlos Sainz.

Alonso said in Austin that Hamilton, who could secure his fifth drivers’ title on Sunday, ranks among "Michael (Schumacher), Fangio, Senna and Prost" as the five greatest drivers ever.

Sainz agrees: "I think he’s one of the greatest talents F1 has ever had.

"He seems to always make the right decisions and the way he has been driving this year has been something special. He always gets through the pressure and gets results," the Renault driver added.

"This year, I think we all agree that he could be one of the best in history."

Sainz also said Hamilton’s public image sometimes doesn’t actually match the real Mercedes driver.

"I think he’s a great guy and we talk a lot, much more than I expected," he said.

"We sit together in the briefings, last year he came to tell me about the good job I did and now he’s coming to talk to me about Woking and his time at McLaren. He pays attention to everything that happens around him.

"I have a great respect for him," Sainz added.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 US GP - Thursday (281 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Race (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Pre-race (355 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Saturday (935 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Friday (779 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Thursday (495 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Race (455 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Pre-race (178 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Saturday (664 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Friday (699 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC


(function() { var loadSirdata = function() { var service = "GS.d"; var config = { pa : "21287", u : document.location.href, r : document.referrer, si : "5", rand : (new Date()).getTime() }; var configParams = []; for(var v in config){ configParams .push(v+'='+encodeURIComponent(config[v])); } var sddanJS=document.createElement('script'); sddanJS.async = true; sddanJS.type = "text/javascript"; sddanJS.src='//js.sddan.com/'+service+'?'+ configParams.join('&'); document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(sddanJS); }; window.__cmp('getVendorConsents', [53], function(result) { if(result && result.vendorConsents && result.vendorConsents[53] !== undefined && result.vendorConsents[53] === true) { loadSirdata(); } }); })()