Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest F1 drivers ever.

That is the view not only of Fernando Alonso, but also fellow Spaniard Carlos Sainz.

Alonso said in Austin that Hamilton, who could secure his fifth drivers’ title on Sunday, ranks among "Michael (Schumacher), Fangio, Senna and Prost" as the five greatest drivers ever.

Sainz agrees: "I think he’s one of the greatest talents F1 has ever had.

"He seems to always make the right decisions and the way he has been driving this year has been something special. He always gets through the pressure and gets results," the Renault driver added.

"This year, I think we all agree that he could be one of the best in history."

Sainz also said Hamilton’s public image sometimes doesn’t actually match the real Mercedes driver.

"I think he’s a great guy and we talk a lot, much more than I expected," he said.

"We sit together in the briefings, last year he came to tell me about the good job I did and now he’s coming to talk to me about Woking and his time at McLaren. He pays attention to everything that happens around him.

"I have a great respect for him," Sainz added.