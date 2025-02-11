Williams Announces Button, Villeneuve and Chadwick in 2025 ambassador line-up

By Franck Drui 11 February 2025 - 08:54





Williams Racing is pleased to confirm that F1 World Champion Jenson Button and Jamie Chadwick will continue as ambassadors for the team for the 2025 season, with 1997 Drivers’ Champion Jacques Villeneuve joining the line-up, further strengthening the connection between the team’s celebrated history and its ambitious future.

Jacques secured Williams’ most recent Drivers’ Championship title in 1997 and returns to the team as it continues to transform in pursuit of a return to the front of the grid. His F1 title came in just his second year in the sport, two years after he lifted the IndyCar championship trophy; one of only four drivers to have achieved titles in both of these series. He secured seven Grand Prix victories in 1997, finishing the championship on almost double the points of his nearest competitor, his Williams team-mate Heinz-Harald Frentzen.

"Williams has been a crucial part of my life, filled with fond memories," Jacques shared.

"I am ecstatic to be part of the family again, and to help celebrate the team’s heritage while supporting its future."

Jenson, who made his F1 debut with Williams in 2000, celebrates the 25th anniversary of that milestone this year; the same year that F1 itself celebrates its 75th year. Jenson rejoined the Williams family in 2019, twinning his involvement with the team that gave him his start with a successful sportscar racing and broadcasting career.

"Williams gave me my first shot in Formula 1, and it’s incredible to be celebrating 25 years since that debut this year," JB commented.

"Being an ambassador for this team is a privilege, and I’m excited to continue contributing to its legacy and future."

Jamie, a three-time W Series champion and Indy NXT race winner, has been part of the Williams Racing family since 2019. Williams provided Jamie with her first opportunity of driving an F1 car, when she took to the wheel of Keke Rosberg’s FW08C at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed. In addition to her position as an ambassador, she also fulfils the role of F1 Academy Adviser where, for the second year running, she will support Lia Block as she continues her early career in single-seaters.

"Williams has been a huge part of my career and journey in motorsport over the last four years," Jamie explained.

"I’m proud to continue representing the team in 2025, challenging myself to keep developing as a driver and helping to mentor the next generation of racers coming through F1 Academy."

James Vowles, Team Principal, added: “It’s a privilege to have Jenson, Jacques and Jamie with the team for 2025. Together they are the perfect representation of this iconic team: the history we have made, our proud tradition of investing in future champions and opening up access to motorsport, and our ambition and determination to make history again.

"Jenson and Jacques made their F1 debuts with Williams and went on to become World Champions, while Jamie has broken boundaries for women in motorsport as a Williams Racing driver and mentor to Lia. We are delighted to have them as part of the next chapter in Williams’ story.”