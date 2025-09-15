Verstappen earns Nordschleife permit after GT4 debut

Max Verstappen has successfully secured his license to race GT3 machinery at the Nurburgring, after completing the required laps in his debut outing in the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie.

The 27-year-old four-time Formula 1 world champion joined Lionspeed GP for Saturday’s four-hour race, driving a Porsche Cayman GT4 restricted to 300 horsepower in line with Germany’s strict permit system.

Despite rain and reduced power, Verstappen completed the mandatory 14 laps, finishing seventh in class and 27th overall.

Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko told Auto Bild that Verstappen’s attitude impressed. "Despite the terrible bureaucracy at the Nurburgring, he’s extremely positive and goes along with everything.

"He doesn’t seek special treatment for himself. That’s another thing that sets him apart."

Nurburgring commentator Olli Martini echoed that praise.

"That Max Verstappen fully respects and accepts this system, you can see that here. He simply drives a Permit B vehicle so he can participate. There are other world champions, like Valentino Rossi, who said: no, I won’t do that," he revealed.

"Verstappen simply says ’I want to participate and I’m adhering to all the rules’. Then I can only say: thank you, Max."

The event was a major draw, with local media estimating crowds of 50,000. Extra grandstands were opened to watch Verstappen complete the demanding laps of the 24-kilometre Nordschleife.

Although regulations normally require mileage in two different cars, damage to one of them meant a committee of series and federation representatives convened and confirmed Verstappen would be granted the coveted Permit A.

"I’m glad it worked out - that was the goal for this weekend," Verstappen said afterwards.

"Of course, I’d rather drive a faster car, but I was determined to get my license and did everything they asked. Thanks also to the organisers for their cooperation. I look forward to driving on the Nordschleife many more times in the future. It’s truly a fantastic circuit."

According to Auto Motor und Sport, Verstappen is now expected to return to the circuit as early as September 27, between the Baku and Singapore grands prix, likely driving an Emil Frey Racing Ferrari 296 GT3.

"We’ll be ready as soon as Max wants to drive," confirmed team boss Lorenz Frey-Hilti.