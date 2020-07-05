Two drivers breach coronavirus rules in Austria
None were wearing masks
Search
Two breaches of F1’s strict coronavirus measures have emerged from Austria.
The first is footage by Germany’s RTL broadcaster depicting McLaren driver Lando Norris failing a mandatory forehead temperature check at the Red Bull Ring.
The 20-year-old is then seen holding a cold water bottle to his forehead before being checked again and passing the test.
As for the second incident, footage emerged of Sebastian Vettel casually meeting in the Red Bull team area with Dr Helmut Marko and Christian Horner.
None were wearing masks.
When asked about the meeting, Red Bull official Marko insisted: "We have a good relationship with Seb so why should we not greet each other nicely?"
The FIA responded by writing a letter to both Ferrari and Red Bull warning that "any individual who does not agree to comply with the COVID-19 code will not be granted access to and may not attend any covered event".
Ferrari
add_circle Two drivers breach coronavirus rules in Austria
add_circle Binotto admits Ferrari axe ’surprised’ Vettel
add_circle Vettel: There was never an offer on the table
add_circle Major upgrades ’impossible’ for Austria - Binotto
More on Ferrari
Red Bull
add_circle Red Bull not ruling out designing ’DAS’ system
add_circle Two drivers breach coronavirus rules in Austria
add_circle Abiteboul texted Marko after 2020 engine test claim
add_circle Verstappen ’very careful’ amid racial politics
add_circle Marko eyes ’psychological’ edge over Mercedes
More on Red Bull
McLaren
add_circle Two drivers breach coronavirus rules in Austria
add_circle Sainz worried about Racing Point and Renault
add_circle Team boss denies McLaren at risk of collapse
add_circle Bahrain bank loans McLaren $185m
add_circle Austria 2020 - GP Preview - McLaren
More on McLaren