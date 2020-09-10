Tuscan GP 2020 - GP preview - Racing Point

Lance Stroll

Q: What’s the main challenge of going to a circuit where you’ve not raced a Formula 1 car before?

LS: “I’ve raced at Mugello before, just not in F1. We are all in the same boat, facing the same challenge, which levels the playing field. We won’t prepare any differently – we go through the usual motions of the weekend. We just don’t have that experience to fall back on, so we’re starting from scratch!”

Q: You’ve won at Mugello in your junior single-seater career, so what’s your standout memory?

LS: “I remember it being a very high-speed circuit and a super-fast lap. It definitely requires bravery!”

Q: There’s plenty of anticipation for qualifying at Mugello. How exciting do you think it’ll be?

LS: “It’s such a high-speed lap and the cars will feel great with low fuel! There will be definite goosebumps in the car and hopefully for the fans at home too. I don’t expect there to be a lot of overtaking in the race, so qualifying will be even more important and everybody will be going all out.”

Sergio Perez

Q: You’ve tested at Mugello before, so how familiar are you with the circuit?

SP: “Testing [2012] was the last time I drove at Mugello, so I can’t say I’m very familiar! I’ve watched plenty of onboards, of course, but that only helps so much. We’ll have to get up to speed as we go during the weekend and that’s going to be a big test for everyone.”

Q: Do you enjoy the challenge of learning a new circuit?

SP: “It’s a real challenge for sure. Sometimes you can make a mistake at one corner and it can disrupt your rhythm, so it takes time to acclimatise. It’s about being efficient with track time. I’ll watch a lot of videos to help get up to speed.”

Q: It’s another week of Italian food too…

SP: “That’s very good news. I love Italian food; it’s my second favourite after Mexican!”