Tsunoda defends Red Bull future as Hadjar lurks

With Max Verstappen effectively locked in at Red Bull for 2026, focus is turning to who will be his next teammate.

Yuki Tsunoda, promoted from Racing Bulls this year following Liam Lawson’s early struggle alongside Verstappen, admits results haven’t been ideal but says internal progress is clear.

"Without the points, it’s not ideal, but what definitely helps is that the engineers and garage on my side know that the progress is clear and the pace is clear," he said in Budapest.

He dismissed comparisons with Verstappen.

"He squeezes out performance every round," said Tsunoda. "I don’t want to compare myself directly to him, because he’s been driving this car for nine years and I’ve only just gotten into it."

Tsunoda also claimed he hasn’t had the same car for most of the season - including now.

"Let’s wait until I get the same car. Until then, we can’t be directly compared," he said.

However, he praised the surprise upgrade his car received at Spa. "I had positive impressions in qualifying and afterwards about the improved floor. The race didn’t go to plan, but the pace gave me confidence."

If Tsunoda is replaced, Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar is the likely candidate. The Frenchman has impressed Red Bull and credited advisor Dr Helmut Marko for keeping faith.

"My season in Formula 2 with Hitech was terrible - at the time I thought I’d never make it to F1," Hadjar said. "But Helmut supported me and gave me a second chance."

Though self-critical, Hadjar says he’s learning to balance feedback. "A lot of people around me have told me to be a little more positive, because mechanics and engineers also need the optimism of the driver."