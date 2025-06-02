Stroll had tantrum before Spanish GP withdrawal

There could be more than meets the eye to Lance Stroll’s sudden withdrawal from the Spanish GP.

The Canadian, whose billionaire father Lawrence owns the Aston Martin team, practiced and qualified in Barcelona - and then withdrew from the event with an old hand and wrist injury.

26-year-old Stroll underwent surgery in 2023 after a cycling crash, and according to the team urgently needed another "procedure to rectify these issues".

However, immediately after qualifying 14th, Stroll had failed to adhere to the mandatory post-qualifying weighing procedure - remaining in the garage for five minutes before complying.

Reports and rumours have now emerged that he actually lost his temper in the garage during that time, insulting several team members and breaking several things.

Aston Martin admits Stroll was "upset" but denies any link between the tantrum and his wrist injury or withdrawal from the race. Because Stroll withdrew after qualifying, the team could not replace him with a reserve driver.

Rumours now suggest that Stroll will miss his home race in Montreal in two weeks, with Felipe Drugovich considered the most likely replacement - even though the 25-year-old Brazilian is actually scheduled to be at Le Mans.

Aston Martin’s chief trackside officer Mike Krack said: "We have to wait and see what the next few days bring. As far as I know, there will be more tests and examinations in the coming days.

"For Canada, it’s pretty simple for us - plan A is to put Lance in the car. If that doesn’t work, we need a plan B, but the goal is to make sure that plan A works first.

"We’re not thinking about a replacement yet. We’ll wait and see what the next few days bring and then we’ll make a decision," added Krack.

Auto Motor und Sport noted that it’s "odd" that Aston Martin waited until after qualifying - when Stroll could no longer be replaced - to sideline the driver when he had apparently been in pain for six weeks.

An unnamed team member explained: "Racing drivers only give up when there’s no other option."

A report in Bild newspaper noted that Stroll has been "surrounded by controversy for years".

"Many accuse the son of team owner Lawrence Stroll of a lack of motivation and talent. So far, his father hasn’t pulled the ripcord."