Rio, Sao Paulo, fight for 2021 Brazil GP

Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo are now locked in a struggle to be the future host of the Brazilian GP.

Currently, the race is held at Interlagos, a neighbourhood of Sao Paulo. But recently, new Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro caused a major stir by saying the race would be held at a new track in Rio in 2020.

That has now been ruled out, with Sao Paulo insisting on its 2020 contract with F1 and even the Rio organisers denying that a track can be built that quickly.

"In reality, the expected duration of construction is 16 to 17 months," JR Pereira, boss of Rio Motorsports, told Agence France Presse.

Not just that, Sao Paulo is fighting for a new contract beyond 2020.

"The grand prix will take place in Interlagos in 2020 and stay here," state governor Joao Doria insisted.

"If Rio wants to compete with Sao Paulo, I can guarantee that Sao Paulo is more likely to win."