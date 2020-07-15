Ricciardo insists Abiteboul relationship ’cool’

Daniel Ricciardo insists "everything is cool" between himself and his current team boss Cyril Abiteboul.

After it emerged that the Australian driver is moving to McLaren for 2021, a statement issued by Renault indicated that Abiteboul questioned Ricciardo’s loyalty.

"In our sport, and particularly within the current extraordinary situation, reciprocated confidence, unity and commitment are, more than ever, critical values for a works team," Abiteboul was quoted as saying.

Ricciardo told Channel 4 that he didn’t "take it personally".

"I was aware of some articles but I have spoken to him since then and the dust has settled and everything is cool," he said.

"But I also just think that is the competitive spirit you see not just in the drivers but the teams as well. When they believe in something and you want something, you’re going to collide somewhere."

Ricciardo said the situation is similar to 2018, when he signed with Renault for the 2019 and 2020 seasons mid-way through the year.

"The shock from the news takes a bit of a hit but as time passes everybody just gets back to work. That’s what we will do now," he said.