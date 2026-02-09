Renault accused of betraying Viry F1 promises

Renault is facing fresh criticism in France after the mayor of Viry-Chatillon accused the carmaker of reneging on commitments made to safeguard the future of its historic Formula 1 engine site.

In comments to AFP, mayor Jean-Marie Vilain said he had learned "with astonishment" that Renault now intends to abandon plans previously outlined for the Viry facility, despite assurances given when the group confirmed the end of its Formula 1 power unit programme in 2024.

"They’ve taken us for a ride," Vilain said. "They commit to something and then back out. Renault leaving Formula 1 is a bit like when France stopped ’Le France’ or the Concorde."

According to the mayor, Renault had promised to transform Viry into an engineering centre of excellence following the shutdown of F1 engine development, with projects including a hydrogen power unit. Vilain now claims none of those programs will proceed, a reversal expected to be discussed at a works council meeting on February 12.

An Alpine spokesperson declined to confirm or deny the remarks but confirmed a meeting with employee representatives is scheduled, without disclosing an agenda.

The Viry site is deeply symbolic for French motorsport, associated with multiple world championships. "It’s a hugely important historical site," Vilain said, noting that Alain Prost once laid the foundation stone of the modern facility.

Union representatives echoed concerns, telling AFP that staff departures have accelerated since the F1 engine program was abandoned, with some engineers already moving to rival teams.

The political fallout comes just weeks after Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore publicly admitted he was "100 percent" responsible for the decision to shut down Renault’s works engine effort and switch Alpine to customer Mercedes power units from 2026.

That move has fuelled wider paddock speculation that the Enstone-based team could ultimately be prepared for sale, with former Red Bull boss Christian Horner strongly linked with a buy-in.