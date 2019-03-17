Red Bull unveils the RB15 and its 2019 team colours

The Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB15 has been unleashed. Donning a one-off livery, the RB15 drives the team into a new era thanks to the arrival of Honda power and an exciting new driver pairing.

Driven for the first time by Max Verstappen and eagerly watched by Pierre Gasly, the RB15 breaks cover today at the team’s official filming day at Silverstone Circuit.

First shots of the RB15 are available to view in our gallery.