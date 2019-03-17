GP d'Australie : LE 17/03 à 07h10
Red Bull unveils the RB15 and its 2019 team colours

More red thanks to Honda

By Olivier Ferret

13 February 2019 - 12:59

The Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB15 has been unleashed. Donning a one-off livery, the RB15 drives the team into a new era thanks to the arrival of Honda power and an exciting new driver pairing.

Driven for the first time by Max Verstappen and eagerly watched by Pierre Gasly, the RB15 breaks cover today at the team’s official filming day at Silverstone Circuit.

