Paul Aron signs as 2025 Alpine F1 Reserve Driver

By Franck Drui 30 November 2024 - 10:15





BWT Alpine Formula One Team is pleased to announce Paul Aron will become its 2025 Reserve Driver.

The 20-year-old Estonian is currently competing in his first season of the FIA Formula 2 Championship with Hitech Pulse-Eight. With seven podiums in 2024, Paul is fourth in the Championship and second-best rookie as it stands.

He will line-up on pole position for Sunday’s penultimate Formula 2 Feature Race in Qatar as he remains in the mix for the Drivers’ Championship.

Flavio Briatore, Executive Advisor: “We are very pleased to have Paul join BWT Alpine Formula One Team as our 2025 Reserve Driver. There is a generational shift in Formula 1 at the moment, as we see with many young drivers coming into the sport and making an impact. We believe Paul is one of the best talents and we look forward to developing him into an F1 driver.”

Paul Aron: “It’s incredibly special to be joining BWT Alpine Formula One Team. It is clear that this is a great place to be for any young driver and I’m really pleased that Flavio and Oliver [Oakes] have given me this opportunity. Before 2025 and the hard work that will come with being the team’s Reserve Driver, I have a Championship to focus on for the remainder of this year and I will be giving it my all to compete for the title. I’m looking forward to really beginning the work and continuing my career pathway in motorsport.”