No ’ghost races’ in DTM - Berger

Gerhard Berger has ruled out hosting DTM races without spectators.

It has been suggested that top motorsport categories might be able to get racing again in the coming months if ’ghost races’ without an audience are held.

"Racing could be one of the first sports (to reopen) because we can do ghost races without spectators," Grand Prix Drivers’ Association president Alex Wurz told ORF.

"Everyone wears gloves, helmets - even the mechanics. You are not really close together." He also said personnel could report their movements "like doping control" and prove their negative tests for the virus.

But Berger, who is now in charge of the German touring car series DTM, told Servus TV: "Our customers are called fans.

"If the fans are not there, there will be no races."

The former Ferrari and McLaren driver said the world of sport needs to "get going" as soon as possible, "to make our economic contribution and to keep all of our jobs.

"We have to make sure that we don’t slide into the next crisis at the end of the day after this coronavirus crisis is over," Berger added.