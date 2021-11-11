Brazilian GP || November 14 || 14h00 (Local time)

Monza facing uncertain F1 future post-2025

"The circuit requires modernisation work"

Search

By GMM

11 November 2021 - 11:51
Monza facing uncertain F1 future (...)

A cloud is hanging over historic Monza’s long-term future on the Formula 1 calendar.

With Imola shaping up to be Italy’s second full-time spot on the bustling annual schedule, Monza’s regular place is only currently secure until 2025.

"Monza is and will always be the place for the Italian GP," said Italian automobile club chief Angelo Sticchi Damiani.

"But the circuit requires modernisation work, and as we are not the owners we cannot carry it out," he said on behalf of the national automobile club Aci.

"Monza needs a total restyling of the underpasses, the stands and the paving of the track. What have we done so far? The designs," Damiani added.

"The region has always done its part, but we also need government intervention. We have been told that our expenditure estimates are out, but in reality we believe that the figure is adequate.

"We must also take into account the current difficulty in finding resources across the world," he said.

keyboard_arrow_left

Italian official says Alfa Romeo ’penalised’ Giovinazzi

Brazil GP 2021 - Aston Martin F1 preview

keyboard_arrow_right

Circuits

More on Circuits

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less