Brazilian GP || November 14 || 14h00 (Local time)

Brazil GP 2021 - Aston Martin F1 preview

Team quotes

Search

By Olivier Ferret

11 November 2021 - 12:20
Brazil GP 2021 - Aston Martin F1 (...)

Sebastian Vettel

“We come into Brazil off the back of a run of points scores, so we want to keep the momentum going. We’ll be racing in the Sprint format again, which might make things more unpredictable. But the goal doesn’t change, and we’ll be looking for a productive Friday and Saturday before aiming for more points on Sunday.”

Lance Stroll

“I’m putting the last race weekend behind me and focusing on extracting the maximum from our car in Brazil. I’m looking forward to racing in the Sprint format once again, it’ll be interesting to see how it can shake up the field. Interlagos is an exciting track, it’s a short lap with gradient changes throughout that will undoubtedly showcase some great on-track battles.”

keyboard_arrow_left

Monza facing uncertain F1 future post-2025

Verstappen should have ’sewn up’ 2021 title

keyboard_arrow_right

Aston Martin F1 Team

More on Aston Martin F1 Team

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less