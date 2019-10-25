Mexican GP || October 26 || 13h10 (Local time)

Mexico, FP1: Hamilton tops first practice session ahead of Leclerc

Verstappen 3rd, Albon 4th

By Olivier Ferret

25 October 2019 - 18:39
Lewis Hamilton went quickest in a tight opening practice session for the Mexican Grand Prix that saw the top three drivers separated by just over a tenth of a second. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was second with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen third.

Leclerc went quickest early on with a lap of 1:18.949, a little under a tenth ahead of Hamilton and two-time Mexican GP winner Verstappen.

The Dutch driver’s team-mate Alex Albon then moved to the top of the order with another run on soft tyres with Mercedes Valtteri Bottas second.

There was then a minor delay when Racing Point’s Lance Stroll lost control if his car exiting the Foro Sol stadium section and hit the wall on the left-hand side of the track. He was able to keep his car going, however, and he limped the short distance to the pit lane. The session was briefly red-flagged while the barriers were repaired.

Hamilton then posted a new fastest time of 1:17.327 and though Verstappen got close to finish 0.134 off the championship leader, Leclerc managed to split the top two with a good lap of 1:17.446, set on medium tyres.

Albon and Bottas finished fourth and fifth respectively, with the Red Bull driver a little under half a second off his team-mate.

Sebastian Vettel was sixth in the other Ferrari, almost nine tenths of a second off Hamilton’s pace, though like Leclerc the German stuck set his best time on medium tyres.

Seventh place in the session went to McLaren’s Carlos Sainz. The Spanish driver finished 1.074 seconds behind Hamilton but almost two tenths of a second clear of eighth-place Pierre Gasly of Toro Rosso.

Gasly was in turn more than two tenths ahead of team-mate Daniil Kvyat and the final top 10 slot was filled by Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi.

Pos.DriverCarTimeLaps
01 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W10 1:17.327 25
02 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF90 1:17.446 23
03 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RB15 1:17.461 17
04 Alex Albon Red Bull Honda RB15 1:17.949 21
05 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes W10 1:18.005 25
06 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF90 1:18.218 20
07 Carlos Sainz McLaren Renault MCL34 1:18.401 21
08 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda STR14 1:18.593 23
09 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Honda STR14 1:18.835 27
10 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari C38 1:18.959 22
11 Nico Hülkenberg Renault RS19 1:19.011 22
12 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari VF-19 1:19.013 22
13 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Ferrari C38 1:19.205 22
14 Lando Norris McLaren Renault MCL34 1:19.299 23
15 Daniel Ricciardo Renault RS19 1:19.499 23
16 Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes RP19 1:19.679 21
17 Sergio Pérez Racing Point Mercedes RP19 1:19.717 23
18 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari VF-19 1:19.850 22
19 George Russell Williams Mercedes FW42 1:20.548 26
20 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes FW42 1:21.566 30
Media ’exaggerating’ McLaren car concept change - Sainz

