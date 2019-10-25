Mexico, FP1: Hamilton tops first practice session ahead of Leclerc
Verstappen 3rd, Albon 4th
Search
Lewis Hamilton went quickest in a tight opening practice session for the Mexican Grand Prix that saw the top three drivers separated by just over a tenth of a second. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was second with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen third.
Leclerc went quickest early on with a lap of 1:18.949, a little under a tenth ahead of Hamilton and two-time Mexican GP winner Verstappen.
The Dutch driver’s team-mate Alex Albon then moved to the top of the order with another run on soft tyres with Mercedes Valtteri Bottas second.
There was then a minor delay when Racing Point’s Lance Stroll lost control if his car exiting the Foro Sol stadium section and hit the wall on the left-hand side of the track. He was able to keep his car going, however, and he limped the short distance to the pit lane. The session was briefly red-flagged while the barriers were repaired.
Hamilton then posted a new fastest time of 1:17.327 and though Verstappen got close to finish 0.134 off the championship leader, Leclerc managed to split the top two with a good lap of 1:17.446, set on medium tyres.
Albon and Bottas finished fourth and fifth respectively, with the Red Bull driver a little under half a second off his team-mate.
Sebastian Vettel was sixth in the other Ferrari, almost nine tenths of a second off Hamilton’s pace, though like Leclerc the German stuck set his best time on medium tyres.
Seventh place in the session went to McLaren’s Carlos Sainz. The Spanish driver finished 1.074 seconds behind Hamilton but almost two tenths of a second clear of eighth-place Pierre Gasly of Toro Rosso.
Gasly was in turn more than two tenths ahead of team-mate Daniil Kvyat and the final top 10 slot was filled by Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi.
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car
|Time
|Laps
|01
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes W10
|1:17.327
|25
|02
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari SF90
|1:17.446
|23
|03
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Honda RB15
|1:17.461
|17
|04
|Alex Albon
|Red Bull Honda RB15
|1:17.949
|21
|05
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes W10
|1:18.005
|25
|06
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari SF90
|1:18.218
|20
|07
|Carlos Sainz
|McLaren Renault MCL34
|1:18.401
|21
|08
|Pierre Gasly
|Toro Rosso Honda STR14
|1:18.593
|23
|09
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso Honda STR14
|1:18.835
|27
|10
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C38
|1:18.959
|22
|11
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Renault RS19
|1:19.011
|22
|12
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari VF-19
|1:19.013
|22
|13
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari C38
|1:19.205
|22
|14
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Renault MCL34
|1:19.299
|23
|15
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault RS19
|1:19.499
|23
|16
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point Mercedes RP19
|1:19.679
|21
|17
|Sergio Pérez
|Racing Point Mercedes RP19
|1:19.717
|23
|18
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas Ferrari VF-19
|1:19.850
|22
|19
|George Russell
|Williams Mercedes FW42
|1:20.548
|26
|20
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Mercedes FW42
|1:21.566
|30