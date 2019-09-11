Hospital staff member says Schumacher ’aware’

Michael Schumacher is "aware", according to an anonymous source at the Paris hospital where the F1 legend is currently being treated.

Le Parisien newspaper this week revealed that the former Ferrari and Mercedes driver was admitted on Monday to the Hopital Europeen Georges-Pompidou.

Reportedly, the 50-year-old - who was brain damaged in a 2013 skiing fall - will receive experimental stem cell treatment. The report said the treatment is risky.

Almost nothing is known about Schumacher’s condition - like whether he is even aware of his surroundings.

"Corinna and the family have kept a very tight control on information about his condition and his treatment which, I think, is a pity," said former Mercedes boss Nick Fry in his new book.

It means Schumacher’s fans have to resort to unofficial reports and rumours for information.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica quoted Milan-based biology professor Angelo Vescovi as saying he was "contacted by a person who knew Schumacher’s family" some years ago.

"They asked if something could be done (for Schumacher)," he said. "At that time, we had made an attempt to inject the same cells we use for multiple sclerosis into the brain of a boy in a coma with quite good results.

"At the moment, we can only make assumptions about what they are doing in Paris."

On Tuesday, Le Parisien published quotes attributed to an anonymous staff member working at the Paris hospital.

"Yes, he is in my area," the unnamed person said. "And I can assure you that he is aware."

Jean Todt, who along with Mick Schumacher attended the funeral of Anthoine Hubert on Tuesday, also visited the seven time world champion in hospital for 45 minutes.