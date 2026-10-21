Horner says Hamilton wanted Red Bull move

Christian Horner has claimed Lewis Hamilton wanted to join Red Bull before his switch from McLaren to Mercedes for 2013.

In another revelation from his new book Drive, Horner says a secret meeting was held at Adrian Newey’s home near Ascot.

"He was looking to leave McLaren, and we were his preferred destination," Horner wrote.

"’What will it take to join you guys?’ he said, as we sat down."

Horner said Newey was enthusiastic about the prospect of pairing Hamilton with Sebastian Vettel.

"A driver pairing of Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton was a tantalising prospect," said the 52-year-old.

But Horner says Dr Helmut Marko was less convinced, while the financial demands ultimately killed the idea.

"Of course, the stumbling block was money," he said.

"Any deal that brought Lewis to Red Bull would require staggering sums."

Hamilton instead joined Mercedes, where he went on to win six more world championships before moving to Ferrari in 2025.