Horner plays down Alpine comeback

Christian Horner has played down the prospect of returning to Formula 1 with Alpine, despite previously being linked with a group interested in buying Otro Capital’s 24 percent stake in the team.

Alpine confirmed earlier this year that Horner was among parties to have shown interest in Otro’s holding, while Flavio Briatore has repeatedly stressed that any negotiations are with the shareholders rather than the race team itself.

Speaking now to Sky UK, Horner sounded considerably cooler on Alpine.

"You’ve got 11 teams currently in Formula 1," said the former Red Bull boss.

"If the right opportunity in a team existed, I’d certainly consider it seriously. Right here, right now, I don’t see that at Alpine."

He added: "If the opportunity opens up, I’ll certainly look at it very strongly. But if I don’t, then I’m comfortable with that."

That further narrows the obvious options for any Horner comeback.

He recently also played down Ferrari, saying his next serious F1 move would ideally involve ownership. "It would be with ownership attached to it and Ferrari aren’t going to sell shares," Horner explained.

Aston Martin has also been repeatedly linked with Horner, although his difficult final relationship with Adrian Newey complicates that route.

Asked by Sky whether Newey could effectively block such a move, Horner replied: "You have to ask Adrian that."

"I’m not chasing any specific opportunity. I’m just sitting back, looking at the sport, I’m taking some time out."