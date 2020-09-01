1 September 2020
Honda to keep improving Red Bull’s engine
"It is a pretty good result, but..."
Honda’s technical boss admits the Japanese manufacturer needs to keep working to improve its power unit.
Red Bull official Dr Helmut Marko claims that - qualifying aside - Honda is now the best engine manufacturer in Formula 1 behind Mercedes.
Honda technical boss Toyoharu Tanabe said: "I am satisfied with our sixth consecutive podium and second place in the championship.
"It is a pretty good result, but it felt like we couldn’t do much in the race," he admitted to as-web.jp.
"It’s difficult to judge, but I think our power unit has reached a level where we can fight to some extent. But the competitors are very strong. I think we are still too far away."
