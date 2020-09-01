Honda to keep improving Red Bull’s engine

Honda’s technical boss admits the Japanese manufacturer needs to keep working to improve its power unit.

Red Bull official Dr Helmut Marko claims that - qualifying aside - Honda is now the best engine manufacturer in Formula 1 behind Mercedes.

Honda technical boss Toyoharu Tanabe said: "I am satisfied with our sixth consecutive podium and second place in the championship.

"It is a pretty good result, but it felt like we couldn’t do much in the race," he admitted to as-web.jp.

"It’s difficult to judge, but I think our power unit has reached a level where we can fight to some extent. But the competitors are very strong. I think we are still too far away."