Herta pressure builds on sick Bottas in Mexico

Valtteri Bottas’ Cadillac future looks increasingly uncertain as Colton Herta prepares for another FP1 appearance in Mexico - this time while Bottas is also unwell.

Herta will take over Bottas’ car on Friday as he chases the final Super Licence point he needs, giving Cadillac another opportunity to evaluate him amid growing speculation over its 2027 lineup.

Bottas missed Thursday’s media day through illness, with Cadillac saying he was being rested as a precaution.

"This is a precautionary measure and does not currently affect his participation in the remainder of the race weekend," the team said.

But the timing has only intensified speculation, especially after Sergio Perez again spoke openly about the possibility of Herta taking the seat.

"I think he’s doing a good job," he said of the former IndyCar star, who struggled in Formula 2 this year.

"He’s bringing good feedback to the team and good information, which is all we need from him."

Perez also acknowledged that Cadillac faces a decision.

"I’m also working really well with Valtteri," the Mexican continued.

"I think he’s been very unfortunate in a few races. In Austin, he showed very strong pace, so there isn’t an easy decision for the team."

Perez stressed that the final call will sit with team boss Marcin Budkowski.

"I think it will be down to Marcin to decide who they want in the car," he said.

"Obviously, we’re in a period where we need to evolve extremely quickly. So, yeah, I think it’s down to him."