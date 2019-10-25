FP1 & FP2 - Mexico GP team quotes

McLaren

Carlos Sainz

“I think it’s been another solid Friday, not finishing off in the best way with a scrappy lap on the Soft tyre in FP2 but, overall, I felt comfortable with the car and comfortable with the set-up.

"We haven’t made massive changes throughout the day and we completed our run plan, so that’s good news. Still, it looks like the big thing this weekend is going to be tyre graining and how to manage it. We’ll analyse the data gathered and get ready for tomorrow.”

Lando Norris

“It was an okay kind of a day. I struggled with locking into Turn One and we’ve had a few niggles with the car. Things were better in FP2 and especially near the end of the session.

“The main thing is that there are clear points for the team and I to work on. There’s plenty of work for us to do overnight but I’m sure we’ll come back stronger tomorrow.”

Andrea Stella - Performance Director

“Racing in Mexico City is very interesting because it poses unique challenges associated with the low air density. It’s challenging for cooling the power unit and the brakes, and it’s challenging because there’s significantly less downforce available here than anywhere else. Aside from these traditional issues at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, we’re also challenged – perhaps even more so than last year – by tyre behaviour, with graining common across the field.

“During Friday’s sessions it was therefore important to work on the cooling package, on the handling of a low-downforce car and on improving our understanding of the tyres. The team did good work and we’ve gathered a lot of data to study tonight. In terms of performance, we’re pretty much in line with where we’ve been in previous races, and I’m hoping for a clean qualifying session tomorrow and good points on Sunday.”

Renault

Renault F1 Team completed a productive Friday’s practice at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in preparation for this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix.

Nico Hülkenberg was the team’s quicker driver, finishing eleventh in the morning and ninth in the afternoon. Team-mate Daniel Ricciardo finished FP1 in fifteenth and FP2 in thirteenth.

Alan Permane Technical programme notes

• Both drivers began their Friday running on Pirelli’s Intermediate (green) tyres as the circuit remained damp from the heavy, overnight deluge. Rakes were fitted to both cars for some front wing aero assessment evaluations.

• After their first proper run on Mediums (C3, yellow), Nico’s opening feedback was largely positive and he was happy with car balance, while Daniel was less content.

• After the red flag stoppage, both cars switched to Softs (C4, red).

• For FP2, Daniel made set-up changes to combat his morning issues.

• Nico began on Mediums and Daniel on Hards (C2, white), before both drivers switched focus to short and then long runs on Softs.

• The long runs looked promising relative to our competition, especially on Nico’s Soft tyre run.

Nico Hülkenberg

“Today was quite reasonable for us. The sessions felt a little short with the red flags and our programme of running slightly later, but we got through what we needed to do and the car felt good from the get go this morning. The Soft is a challenging tyre and it’s quite similar to last year with graining an obvious problem. It’s quite difficult to manage but you do what you can out there. I felt comfortable in the car so, overall, a decent Friday and a solid start to the weekend.”

Daniel Ricciardo

“We struggled a bit today for balance on the car. I wasn’t that comfortable this morning, we did make some small improvements and some progress this afternoon, but there’s still a lot more to do. It’s not where we want to be at this stage. We still have a bit to gain, so we’ll see what else we have in the pocket overnight and into tomorrow.”

Rémi Taffin, Engine Technical Director

“We got through the majority of the programme today. With the high altitude here, one of the principal concerns is cooling and we didn’t have any issues with it, either on the engine or on the chassis. With no issues with reliability we were able to do enough laps to gauge performance. This morning it was a little hard to get going, but we made some changes before the second session and the car seemed to behave better. We missed a little evaluation of the medium tyre runs as both drivers flat spotted on their fastest lap, but we have a good basis to go forward this weekend. We know there is still work to do to get the car exactly as the drivers want and we can extract more, but we’ll look at everything tonight to see where we can improve.”

Red Bull

MAX VERSTAPPEN

“Today was a pretty positive day. We tested quite a few bits on the car, improved throughout the day and in the end I was quite pleased with the balance. There are of course things still to be improved but you can’t complain when you are purple in sectors two and three. I don’t think we can realistically fight Ferrari for pole as they are just too quick on the straights and there are not enough corners to make up the difference but we seem to be in the same speed range on the long runs. Now we just have to focus on the race where our pace looks more competitive and if we can keep our tyres under control then I think it will be a close race.”

ALEX ALBON

“This is my first time driving at this circuit and I’m enjoying it. I think it’s a good track and the stadium section is cool, but obviously today has not been the best day. FP1 was ok. The car felt good straightaway and I was happy with the balance, but in FP2 I just went a bit wide on the kerbs and lost the rear. Once these cars snap, they snap quickly and that was that. It was a silly mistake and I paid the price. We missed a good chunk of running so we’ll need to make that back up tomorrow but we’ll be ready for FP3 and that’s the main thing. Max showed the car is quick in the long runs and now it’s just about fine tuning for qualifying where we expect the Ferraris to be very strong. FP3 will be about rebuilding confidence and getting back into a rhythm but the conditions might be different with rain which could make things interesting.”

Racing Point

LANCE STROLL

“We had a solid day today. I was looking for the limits in the first session and just went over them. I thought I was going to be stuck in the barrier, but I managed to get out and get the car back. Well done to the team for fixing it so quickly because we even managed to get out again for a long run at the end of the morning session. I feel pretty positive overall and I think we can have a competitive weekend. Tyre management is going to be very important and tyre graining could be an issue in the race. That could open up some different strategy options on Sunday.”

SERGIO PEREZ

“It wasn’t the easiest first session for me and we had a few small issues, but things improved in the afternoon and we made some progress. I still think there is more to come and that we can find a few tenths this evening to help us over a single lap. All the teams in the middle of the grid are very close so it’s going to be a very tight grid. We looked pretty strong during the race simulations and we have tried all the tyre compounds. I think we are in good shape and have all the information to help us make the right decisions tonight.”

OTMAR SZAFNAUER, CEO & TEAM PRINCIPAL

“We made steady progress throughout the day and both drivers are generally happy with the car during the long runs. There is work to be done on the performance runs ahead of qualifying, which will be the focus tomorrow morning. We’ve covered a good amount of laps [116] and done our homework on the tyre compounds. The main challenge here is getting the tyres to work through the low-speed corners without too much graining.”

Toro Rosso

Daniil Kvyat

“It was a positive Friday. We completed our programme for both the sessions so now we have plenty of data to analyse to be ready for Qualifying and the Race. Today the feeling with the car was good but we need to keep on working to understand the track better and maximize our performance for the rest of the weekend.”

Pierre Gasly

“It was a really good Friday! From the very beginning I felt pretty comfortable in the car and I think we made quite a step from FP1 to FP2, especially on the Medium tyres where we were fast throughout the whole session. Unfortunately, we were not able to improve on the Softs because of small driveability issues, but we know that the pace is there and I’m confident we still have margin for improvement. Overall, it looks really promising here and we’ll work hard tonight to keep the pace and show an even better performance tomorrow.”

Jonathan Eddolls (Chief Race Engineer)

“The altitude of the Mexican circuit and the lack of air put a huge strain on the cooling of the car, so we brought a number of new parts here to cope with these particular conditions and they seemed to perform well. The track started damp after the overnight rain so the run on dry tyres in the first 40 mins was difficult for the drivers, compounded by the lack of downforce from the low ambient pressure. We had a few aero and mechanical tests planned for FP1 but, due to the long red flag for barrier repairs at the last corner, we didn’t get to complete the entire plan. Instead, we focused on giving the drivers as many laps as possible and tuning the balance of the cars. The Prime tyre performed well in those track conditions, while we could see the Option graining heavily on other cars. Low speed rear support was the main issue, so we made a number of changes for FP2 to address this limitation. The changes worked well and both drivers felt confident with the car, which was reflected in the lap times. There is still more to come on the short run – the balance was a good improvement over FP1, but it was still not perfect. Graining was the main limitation on the long runs and it was evident on all three compounds. There is a lot for us to look at tonight in order to decide what’s the best strategy for the Race. In summary, it was a very positive day for the team – operationally everything was smooth and the performance is maybe higher than we expected, so we will aim to maintain this level forwards to Quali and the Race.”

Toyoharu Tanabe (Honda F1 Technical Director)

“In today’s two sessions, we focussed on settings based on the fact this circuit is at high altitude. Overall, things went smoothly on the PU side but there is still some fine tuning needed to be at our best, so we will work on that overnight. Although it’s only Friday, it’s encouraging to see all four cars in the top ten in FP1 and three of them in excellent positions in FP2. We hope to keep this momentum going over the next two days.”

Williams

Dave Robson, Senior Race Engineer

Following overnight rain, FP1 began with a damp track in cool conditions. As a result, conditions were difficult for both George and Nicholas. We were able to gather more valuable data from the new front wing before we embarked on our normal FP1 programme. The altitude in Mexico makes managing the car’s quite difficult but, with both cars running different programmes, we were able to complete several useful tests which will help us on Sunday.

Nicholas did a very good job in difficult conditions and provided us with some valuable feedback on the car performance. He ran an older specification of floor and front wing, which compromised his laptime but nonetheless his comments were extremely insightful and useful.

The track was warmer in FP2 and this changed the tyre behaviour for the better. Robert was back in his car and was soon up to speed and on top of the peculiarities of Mexico. Our long runs were compromised a little by running in traffic but, overall, we were happier with the car at high fuel and we understand what we need to do overnight to improve the car further for the race.

George Russell

With 25 percent less downforce than every other circuit because of the altitude, there was a lot of sliding around but it was definitely a cool experience driving in front of the baseball stadium. There were a few positives to take away from today; our high fuel pace seemed relatively good and we gathered some more data this morning back-to-backing the front wings, so that was encouraging.

Robert Kubica

It wasn’t an easy afternoon, as the conditions plus the high altitude mean that we lose quite a lot of downforce. It is the same for everyone as we cannot change the altitude, so there is a lot of sliding. We hope to find some improvements in order to slide less, which will make life easier for the tyres and hopefully we will pick up a bit of pace.

Nicholas Latifi

It was nice to be back behind the wheel, after my last outing at Spa as it feels like a long time. After my experience driving here last year, I knew that the track has very low grip due to the high altitude. It was a very busy session, I ran a completely different programme to George, we got a lot done and the team was happy with the data that we gathered. My goal for the FP1 sessions remains the same; to get as much information for the team going into FP2. It is never to get the fastest lap time, however, as a driver you try and do that to show the team what you can do. It was a good experience driving the car again with no big mistakes, everything was clean, so I am pleased with the session.

Haas F1

The 18th round of the 2019 FIA Formula One World Championship began with practice Friday at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez as teams prepared for Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix.

Two 90-minute sessions – FP1 and FP2 – on the 4.304-kilometer (2.674-mile), 17-turn circuit ran under predominantly cloudy conditions.

Overnight rain meant a damp, but drying track greeted the field at the start of FP1. Both Haas F1 drivers set their installation laps on the Pirelli Cinturato Green intermediate rubber before switching exclusively to the P Zero Red soft compound for three timed stints. Magnussen’s best lap of 1:19.013 was good for 12th overall on his second soft run. Grosjean was 18th overall at the checkered with a lap of 1:19.850 – also set on his second set of softs.

Grosjean and Magnussen took to the track for FP2 on Yellow medium tires for their opening stint before switching to new sets of softs for their fast laps. Grosjean clocked a 1:18.766 for 15th fastest while Magnussen’s 1:19.306 placed him 17th on the timesheet. Both drivers finished the session on high-fuel, race-simulation runs utilizing the medium and soft compounds.

Between the two sessions, Haas F1 Team ran a total of 118 laps – 59 each by Magnussen and Grosjean.

Romain Grosjean

“It’s not been an easy day, but we always know Mexico is a challenging track, the high altitude makes everything more on the edge. We’ve worked as hard as we could, but I guess we’re facing the same issues as everyone else in terms of trying to keep the tires alive. It’s been very hard. We were ready for a tough weekend, we won’t give up, we’ll be trying everything we can through to the checkered flag.”

Kevin Magnussen

“It’s a unique track with the low downforce and thin air. Our tires haven’t been working and it’s been cold. It’s pretty difficult, but it’s difficult for everyone. We haven’t looked quick today but the midfield’s very tight. It wouldn’t take much to put us back somewhere in the middle. There’s more emphasis on the race this time because it’s high-wear on the tires. There’s more strategy things to look at, it’s not just a clear one-stop. That’s going to be interesting and we’ll look a bit more towards that.”

Günther Steiner

“I would say it wasn’t a very spectacular Friday for us. In the morning, with the track being wet at the beginning, it took a little bit of time to get it to the condition where we could learn something. We always know Mexico isn’t our strongest point because of the downforce we’re missing, you feel it here more than anywhere else because of the altitude. It wasn’t too bad and we’ll just keep on working trying to get the best out of the weekend.”

Alfa Romeo

Few places do Formula One like Mexico. Some tracks boast loads of history; in some, the passionate fans are the highlight of the weekend; others make sure the whole event is a show. And then there’s this: a venue that does it all.

For the fifth year running, we have been welcomed by the immense love of the Mexican fans. The autograph session was a rowdy affair, with fans defying physics to lean over the barriers and get a photo with Kimi and Antonio. The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, even without the infamous Peraltada corner, remains a place steeped in history near and far – the backdrop to victories by the likes of Jim Clark and Ayrton Senna, title showdowns and epic battles. Most importantly, the event is a real highlight of the calendar not only for the on-track action, but for everything that goes on throughout the race weekend.

The Mexican Grand Prix promoters go above and beyond to turn this race into an event. For us in the paddock, it means walking through the turnstiles as Mariachi bands play or enjoying the taco and churro stands dotted around the place. For the ticket holders, it’s the impressive fan zone and the partying in the Foro Sol after the race. There’s stuff for everyone, everywhere.

Our focus, of course, remains on the racing. We will give 100%, as we always do. But we will do so while loving every minute of our stay here in Mexico. This is the hallmark of a great event.

Kimi Räikkönen

“It wasn’t very easy to find the grip out on track, but it has always been like this here in Mexico. The altitude obviously affects the handling of the car and the surface of the track is quite dirty, as I don’t think the circuit really gets used much apart from us. We had a busy Friday, we focused on our programme and now we will need to get the best possible car ready for tomorrow.”

Antonio Giovinazzi

“It’s been a tricky Friday. The track was very difficult, especially in FP1, and there was very little grip. We struggled a bit in FP2 but my qualifying run was not the best, so the times are not really representative. We did a lot of laps on high fuel to understand how the tyres behave, but the real picture of where we stand will only appear tomorrow. It’s important to get a good qualifying position here so that’s what we will focus on now, then we will see what happens.”

Mercedes

Work to do for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport in Mexico City

Lewis set the fastest time in the morning session with Valtteri in P5

Valtteri completed the afternoon session in P4 followed by Lewis in P5

Both drivers did an install lap on the Intermediate tyre and then used the Medium and the Soft tyre in FP1

In FP2, Lewis ran the Mediums and the Softs with Valtteri using the Hards and the Softs

Valtteri Bottas

It was not the easiest day for us; the track felt very slippery and I was struggling with the balance of the car in the first session. We made some improvements for FP2 and the balance felt a lot better afterwards, but we were still lacking a bit of grip. Both Ferrari and Red Bull seem to be strong on this track, but there’s still a lot of things we can improve for the weekend. The softer compounds suffer quite a bit on this tarmac; it was pretty bad last year, but we made some improvements so that this year I was actually able to get a few laps in of the Softs. However, the Hard tyre I ran in the end was pretty solid and more consistent – it makes it quite interesting as we might see a lot of different strategies on Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton

It’s not been a great day, but this is how it usually is for us in Mexico. We’ve not had any major dramas today, it’s just trying to understand the tyres. From the short run to the long run and with changing track temperatures, it’s hard to pinpoint how exactly to get these tyres working, but that’s the name of the game. The car felt quite good in FP1, but then we made some changes for FP2 and the track shifted a little bit in terms of grip levels and temperatures and we didn’t really get the set-up quite perfect and I didn’t get a perfect lap in either, so there’s definitely more to come. We’ll be studying that tonight, seeing where we can improve for tomorrow and Sunday.

Andrew Shovlin

It’s been an interesting day. We didn’t really know what to expect coming here, it had been our worst race last year so we have spent a bit of time trying to understand the issues from 2018. Our pace in the first session looked ok but we seem to have slipped backwards a bit going into the second session. We’ve already got a few ideas as to where we may have taken a wrong turn but it’s both single-lap pace and long run degradation that we need to improve. We need to get the car sorted before we can start talking about what we can achieve in qualifying and the race - it’s all interesting stuff from an engineering point of view, so we’ll be getting our heads together tonight and see if we can make some progress.