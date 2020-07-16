F1 will cope with virus rules in Hungary - Horner

Formula 1 will cope with Hungary’s draconian anti-coronavirus measures this weekend, according to Christian Horner.

The Red Bull team boss is referring to the fact that UK and some other non-European citizens will be completely confined either to the circuit near Budapest or their hotel this weekend.

Because the potential penalties involve jail-time, it was rumoured that Formula 1 might call off the visit to Hungary.

But Horner says F1 will cope.

"I have to admit that it is not something that was totally unexpected, given the current circumstances," he said.

"First and foremost, we are going to Budapest to go racing. We normally spend so much time at the track that when we get back to the hotel, there is not time to go out and explore the city anyway.

"Our focus will be on what’s happening on track and not about the inconvenience of being confined to a hotel room," Horner added. "We know we have a gap to close to fight for this championship and that is what we will do."

Horner also took the opportunity to once again defend Alex Albon from accusations he is not fast enough to be Max Verstappen’s teammate, particularly after the second race in Austria.

"Let’s remember that he came off the back of a strong weekend the previous week where he was challenging Lewis for victory," he said. "It just shows how people have a short memory in Formula 1 and they’re quick to forget things.

"Alex is improving with experience, he has a good feel for what the car is doing and that’s very encouraging," Horner added. "We all want him to succeed and let’s not forget he’s only done 11 races with the team whilst Max is in his sixth season."