F1 touches down at revamped Hungaroring

Formula 1 returns to a transformed Hungaroring this weekend, as the Budapest circuit completes the Spa-Hungary double-header and ushers in the sport’s annual summer break.

Although full renovations will only be complete in time for the 40th anniversary in 2026, many new facilities are already operational. As Speed Week observed upon arrival: "The old mustiness has vanished, and the new buildings - such as the pit area and the main grandstand - are modern and elegant."

The upgraded complex includes a new 36-garage pit building, a 10,000-seat covered grandstand, and enhanced tunnels and hospitality zones. "I am proud of how the facility now looks," said Zsolt Gyulay, Chairman and CEO of Hungaroring Sport Zrt.

"This is more than just an infrastructure improvement - it marks the beginning of a new era in Hungarian motorsport."

State Secretary for Sport Dr Adam Schmidt agreed: "The Hungaroring deserves this modern new look for the 40th anniversary of Formula 1 racing. The racetrack and the Hungarian GP have become an integral part of Hungary’s recent history. It has provided motorsport fans with countless unforgettable moments."

Gyulay confirmed Sunday’s race is sold out, and referenced the upcoming Hollywood F1 movie in praising the global spotlight: "I was very proud that the Hungaroring stood out and that the name of our capital Budapest was mentioned several times in a positive context.

"In my opinion, there are few things that do more to promote Hungary’s image abroad."

However, Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko admitted the twisty circuit may not suit the team: "Hungary is likely to be a little trickier (than Spa) for us due to the track layout and the typically high temperatures."

Spa winner Oscar Piastri returns with fond memories. "I’m really excited to go back," he said. "It’s a great city, a cool track as well - but as soon as we get on track, you forget about that immediately."

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, also on the podium at Spa, was more cautious about his expected competitiveness. "I’m not sure. I would rather wait before exposing myself."