Extra pressure on Albon ’nothing new’

Alex Albon insists he is used to the rising pressure in Formula 1.

As Sebastian Vettel admits he would like to return to Red Bull, pundits were pointing out that Max Verstappen’s current teammate is often off the pace.

"As far as I can see, they have two drivers there," Vettel said in Hungary.

"Coming back again, it would depend what options there are and what I want to do, and find the best solution for myself."

Red Bull are supporting Albon for now, but it is clear the pressure on the British-born Thai is rising.

"I don’t feel additional pressure," he is quoted by German media.

"It’s always there in motorsport, and in Formula 1, every driver is under pressure to show their potential.

"I understand that I have to do my job well, but that is nothing new. My life has been about that since I was eight."

As for his struggle for pace last Sunday in Austria, Albon said: "There is no reason to panic.

"I do need to figure out how best to save the tyres over a distance, knowing when to attack and when to slow down. That is the most important thing.

"As soon as I feel more comfortable in the car, the pace will come."