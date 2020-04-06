Canadian GP || June 14 || 14h10 (Local time)

Extended factory shutdown likely - Wolff

"It will probably be extended for another three weeks"

Search

By GMM

6 April 2020 - 10:12
Extended factory shutdown likely - (...)

A further factory shutdown period because of the coronavirus crisis is likely in Formula 1, according to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

To help cope with the crisis, the teams agreed to bring forward the usual August shutdown to now, and extend it to three weeks instead of two.

"It’s fixed for three weeks, and then it will probably be extended for another three weeks," Wolff told Osterreich.

"We have switched the engine factory to the production of special units to keep people from needing ventilation in the intensive care unit," he added.

"It usually takes half a year to develop something like that, but we did it in 100 hours. Now we are ramping up production to 10,000 units a week."

keyboard_arrow_left

Abiteboul has questions about ’pink Mercedes’

Wolff remaining Mercedes boss in ’short term’

keyboard_arrow_right

Mercedes

More on Mercedes

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less