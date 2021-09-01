Dutch GP 2021 - Mercedes F1 preview

Toto Wolff

There’s still a feeling of frustration that we couldn’t race in Belgium last weekend. We’ve never seen a situation like this, and the conditions were incredibly difficult out there, so it was just not safe to race.

If the weather had eased up, I think we would have been in for an incredible race for all the passionate and dedicated fans who were waiting in the rain. So, it isn’t a satisfying feeling to leave Belgium with just a handful of laps behind the Safety Car, but it is what it is. We need to close that chapter and quickly move our focus to the next one.

We lost points in both Championships last weekend but thankfully, we don’t have long to wait for an opportunity to extend those gaps, and that is an exciting prospect.

F1 returns to Zandvoort this weekend for the first time in several decades. It’s an exciting track for the drivers because it is fast and flowing. It feels like a proper old-school track, so I am sure they are looking forward to taking on that challenge.

As a team, we’re relishing the challenge of tackling a new track, because it is new for everyone and that means fresh opportunities to find advantage. So we’ll be looking to hit the ground running on Friday and take the fight to our competitors. It will be exciting to see who comes out on top.