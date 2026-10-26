Bottas dismisses latest Cadillac exit rumours

Valtteri Bottas says he is not concerned by growing speculation that Cadillac could replace him for 2027.

The Finn has recently been linked with losing his seat as names including Colton Herta, Esteban Ocon and Yuki Tsunoda emerge around the new American team.

New Cadillac boss Marcin Budkowski has also declined to publicly confirm Bottas’ 2027 contract status.

When asked about the rumours in Austin, however, 37-year-old Bottas was relaxed.

"No," said the former Mercedes driver.

"I mean, I have heard the rumours, but I know the situation I am in. It’s fine.

"It’s Formula 1, and everyone wants to drive in Formula 1, so this is just how it goes."