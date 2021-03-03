Baku to host F1 ’ghost race’ in June

Azerbaijan’s return to the F1 calendar this year will take place without the presence of a crowd.

Last year, the popular Baku street race was cancelled amid the pandemic, but Formula 1 has scheduled a June 6 date for the event’s return in 2021.

However, the company that operates the Baku City Circuit has now announced that the grand prix will be held behind closed doors this year.

There will also be no post-race concerts, the Trend news agency added.

"There are restrictions for the event," confirmed Baku City Circuit’s PR chief Ayan Najaf-Agayeva, adding that the official duration of the race weekend will also be reduced from 4 to 3 days.

It was also announced that, due to the pandemic, Azerbaijan’s F1 contract has been extended from 2023 to 2024.