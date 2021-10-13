Alpine’s Brivio could return to MotoGP
"The organisation here is bigger, that’s not good for me"
Davide Brivio looks set for a sensational return to MotoGP.
Earlier this year, Alpine’s newest team official admitted his transition to Formula 1 after years of successfully running the Suzuki team in MotoGP has been "difficult".
"I will need time, but I am fully committed," said Brivio, who is currently the racing director at Renault-owned Alpine.
"The organisation here is bigger and more complex, with a lot more people. That’s not good for me, but we’ll see."
According to the major and specialist MotoGP publication moto.it, the Italian could now return to Suzuki and the world of two-wheeled racing.
"(Suzuki’s) Japanese leaders should make the decision by Misano," reported MotoGP correspondent Giovanni Zamagni, referring to the forthcoming round of the top motorcycle racing category’s season.
Zamagni said Suzuki has struggled for competitiveness since Brivio’s departure.
"(Project leader) Shinichi Sahara has contacted half the paddock to find a new manager in recent months," he explained.
