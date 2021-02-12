12 February 2021
Alonso undergoes jaw surgery and should be fit for winter tests
Alpine F1 posts a positive statement
Search
Following his cycling accident yesterday Fernando Alonso was kept under observation in hospital in Switzerland. Medics discovered a fracture in his upper jaw and conducted a successful corrective operation. The attending medical team are satisfied with his progress.
Fernando will remain under observation in hospital for a further 48 hours.
Looking forward, after a few days of complete rest, he will be able to progressively resume training. We expect him be fully operational to undertake preparation for the season.
Alpine F1 Team and Fernando thank you for your wishes and will issue further updates when appropriate.
Alpine F1 Team
12 February 2021
add_circle Injured Alonso should be fit for Bahrain - doctor
11 February 2021
add_circle Alonso taken to hospital after cycling accident
11 February 2021
add_circle 2021 last shot at Formula 1 seat - Lundgaard
10 February 2021
add_circle Alpine Academy launches 2021 line-up
More on Alpine F1 Team
Formula 1 news
12 February 2021
add_circle Leclerc denies becoming ’arrogant’
12 February 2021
add_circle Giovinazzi has ’hope’ for better Ferrari engine
12 February 2021
add_circle Alonso undergoes jaw surgery and should be fit for winter tests
12 February 2021
add_circle FIA believes engine ’balance of power’ unnecessary
12 February 2021