Alonso undergoes jaw surgery and should be fit for winter tests

By Emmanuel Touzot

12 February 2021 - 12:14
Following his cycling accident yesterday Fernando Alonso was kept under observation in hospital in Switzerland. Medics discovered a fracture in his upper jaw and conducted a successful corrective operation. The attending medical team are satisfied with his progress.

Fernando will remain under observation in hospital for a further 48 hours.

Looking forward, after a few days of complete rest, he will be able to progressively resume training. We expect him be fully operational to undertake preparation for the season.

Alpine F1 Team and Fernando thank you for your wishes and will issue further updates when appropriate.

