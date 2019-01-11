Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Vettel will struggle to beat Leclerc - Rosberg

"Leclerc is so strong"

 F1


Miniboutik



Charles Leclerc’s arrival at Ferrari will be one of the most fascinating aspects of the 2019 season.

That is the view of 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg, referring to the fact that Sebastian Vettel will be joined at Ferrari next year by the 21-year-old youngster.

Many think that with his friend Kimi Raikkonen leaving, Vettel will be hard pressed to fend off Leclerc’s challenge in 2019.

"I’ll switch on the TV just to see the fight between the two Ferrari guys," German Rosberg told Italy’s Autosprint.

"Leclerc is so strong. And Vettel is coming out of a difficult year. He will have to remain very focused and give his all if he wants to remain the Ferrari leader.

"Leclerc is not Raikkonen," Rosberg added. "It puts a lot of pressure on him."

In fact, Rosberg thinks Vettel-Leclerc reminds him of the explosive Alonso-Hamilton combination of 2007 at McLaren.

"In some ways it’s like the revival of that but with some differences. Vettel is not as difficult as Alonso while Leclerc is not a warrior like Lewis," he said.

But Rosberg thinks the biggest problem for Vettel could be his inability to change his approach in order to fend off the Leclerc challenge.

"If you have too much confidence in your abilities, as he does sometimes, you’re not ready to change that attitude," he said. "That’s what I suspect of him. That he is not capable of modifying his approach."


11 January 2019 - 14h23, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Rookie Norris backs changes at McLaren

F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 27-28/11 (569 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC