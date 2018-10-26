Stoffel Vandoorne has denied he needs to become more "aggressive" to succeed in motor racing.

McLaren has dumped the Belgian driver after two years, with boss Zak Brown saying Vandoorne was not "aggressive" enough.

"I don’t have an opinion on that," Vandoorne, who is moving to Mercedes’ new works Formula E team, said in Mexico.

"But what I will say is that the engineers have always been pleased with my comments. I also don’t think a very aggressive driving style is a mandatory quality for a racing driver.

"I have my own way of working, and it has always worked for me in the past. I don’t think I’m going to change it," he insisted.