Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Vandoorne refusing to be more ’aggressive’

"I have my own way of working"

 F1


Miniboutik



Stoffel Vandoorne has denied he needs to become more "aggressive" to succeed in motor racing.

McLaren has dumped the Belgian driver after two years, with boss Zak Brown saying Vandoorne was not "aggressive" enough.

"I don’t have an opinion on that," Vandoorne, who is moving to Mercedes’ new works Formula E team, said in Mexico.

"But what I will say is that the engineers have always been pleased with my comments. I also don’t think a very aggressive driving style is a mandatory quality for a racing driver.

"I have my own way of working, and it has always worked for me in the past. I don’t think I’m going to change it," he insisted.


26 October 2018 - 10h41, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: F1 should scrap penalty points system - Grosjean
Next news: Doctors not ruling out Abu Dhabi return for Lauda
F1
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Thursday (527 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Race (495 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Pre-race (382 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Saturday (743 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Friday (774 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Thursday (281 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Race (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Pre-race (355 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Saturday (935 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Friday (779 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC