Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Four drivers line up for second Williams seat

"The list is very short"


15 October 2018 - 10h07, by GMM 

A quartet of drivers are in the running to be British rookie George Russell’s teammate at Williams in 2019.

With Lance Stroll set to depart for Force India, Williams announced that Mercedes-backed 20-year-old Russell has been signed up for 2019.

The press release said nothing about his teammate.

It could be Russian Sergey Sirotkin, with the struggling British team perhaps reliant on his backing by the Russian bank SMP.

Another option is Robert Kubica, Williams’ famous 2018 reserve driver who according to rumours has put together a $10 million sponsorship dowry for next year.

Russian Artem Markelov is another candidate, but his father was recently arrested for corruption.

Finally, Force India refugee Esteban Ocon is still holding out hope.

Like Russell, he too is backed by Mercedes, and Williams boss Claire Williams admits he is being considered.

"The list is very short," she said, "and of course Esteban is on it. It would be madness not to consider him."

However, it is likely that Williams will choose a better funded driver for 2019.

Former team driver Felipe Massa says Russell was a "great decision" by Williams.

"You just need to sign Esteban Ocon now," he told the team on Twitter. "But I guess it will not happen."


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Race (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Pre-race (355 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Saturday (935 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Friday (779 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Thursday (495 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Race (455 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Pre-race (178 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Saturday (664 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Friday (699 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Thursday (342 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC


(function() { var loadSirdata = function() { var service = "GS.d"; var config = { pa : "21287", u : document.location.href, r : document.referrer, si : "5", rand : (new Date()).getTime() }; var configParams = []; for(var v in config){ configParams .push(v+'='+encodeURIComponent(config[v])); } var sddanJS=document.createElement('script'); sddanJS.async = true; sddanJS.type = "text/javascript"; sddanJS.src='//js.sddan.com/'+service+'?'+ configParams.join('&'); document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(sddanJS); }; window.__cmp('getVendorConsents', [53], function(result) { if(result && result.vendorConsents && result.vendorConsents[53] !== undefined && result.vendorConsents[53] === true) { loadSirdata(); } }); })()